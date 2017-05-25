Prairie dog pups emerge from burrows at Franklin Park Zoo

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo is welcoming five new furry critters to its friendly confines.

The zoo announced Thursday that five prairie dog pups recently emerged from their burrows. The pups’ birth date is estimated to have been around April 1.

Pups are born blind and hairless, and do not make an appearance outside of the burrow until they are about six weeks old, the zoo said.

The pups can now be seen exploring the exhibit alongside the adult prairie dogs.

“It’s hard not to be amazed by these incredible little creatures. Prairie dogs are highly social animals and it will be fascinating for our guests to watch the pups grow up,” said John Linehan, Zoo New England President and CEO.

