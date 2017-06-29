Pregnant dog gives birth to 18 puppies after woman saves her from euthanasia

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (WHDH) — A woman came to the rescue of a dog in more ways than one when the rescue gave birth to 18 puppies.

According to FOX 4 KC, Ashlee Holland saved Ava, a pregnant golden chow mix, from being put down.

“She was on the euthanasia list. She had no other choice, no other hope. I was basically her last resort,” Holland told the station. “I was aware she was having puppies, but x-rays didn’t show how many.”

Less than two weeks after bringing Ava home, the rescue gave birth to a large litter of puppies.

“First puppy came out at 10:02. She then popped out four more within 57 minutes. She had two more in the next hour and a half or so. I thought she was done. Cleaned her off, went to bed, woke up, there were eight more puppies. Got my kids ready for school, there are now three more puppies,” Holland told FOX 4.

Holland’s son went on to name all the puppies after members of the Kansas City Royals community, including Ned Yost, Dayton Moore and Buck O’Neil.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s incredible. I didn’t just save one life, I saved 19. It’s amazing,” Holland said.

Holland said Ava’s puppies will be ready for adoption after their medical examinations in a few weeks. She created a Facebook page so people can stay updated on their progress.

