BOSTON (WHDH) - Players in the 2017 Red Sox Rookie Development Program paid a special visit to the Higginson-Lewis School in Roxbury in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The players helped paint mural and the school’s cafeteria to honor the civil rights leader.

They say they’re thrilled to do it.

The Red Sox Foundation sponsors the annual event.

