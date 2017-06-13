Red Sox team members support Jerry Remy in his cancer battle

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox Monday night broadcast did not kick off with line ups or starting pitchers.

Instead, it focused on the familiar voice in the Red Sox booth, fighting a familiar battle.

Jerry Remy said Monday he has been diagnosed with lung cancer for a fifth time and will have surgery to treat it in two weeks.

It was back in 2008 that the Red Sox commentator was first diagnosed with lung cancer.

“I’ve been through a lot for a long period of time, but life goes on,” said Remy.

Remy says he will miss at least a month of the Sox season after he has surgery to remove a small part of his lung.

Remy played for Boston from 1978-84 and is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame. He has been a popular Red Sox television analyst since 1988.

And he may work above the diamond but players consider him a part of the team.

“He’s a warrior, he’s battled it before,” said Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland, “and we’ll all be behind him and praying for him.”

Sox manager John Farrell , who successfully battled cancer two years ago, is confident that Remy will bounce back just like he has done before.

“I know this is has been a fight for him,” said Farrell, “which has been successful so far and like I said are thoughts and prayers are with him, and I know that he’s a strong person individually and he’s probably got the best care available to him anywhere in the world.”

