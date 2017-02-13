Report: NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy has cancer relapse

BOSTON (WHDH) - According to the New England Sports Network (NESN), Red Sox color commentator and former Red Sox player Jerry Remy has has a relapse in his bout with cancer.

Remy disclosed the news to the regional sports network Monday morning.

The iconic local baseball broadcaster signed a multi-year deal with NESN earlier this year.

Remy says he will address his health status in a conference call with reporters as well as in a sit-down with NESN anchor Tom Caron later Monday.

Remy also announced the news on his Twitter account.

The broadcaster has been with the Red Sox since 1988.

I've been diagnosed with cancer again but it's under control. If you would like to read the interview go to:https://t.co/VWfMlV64UA — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) February 13, 2017

