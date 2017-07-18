Retrial begins in Vegas for 4 defendants in Bundy standoff

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Armed assault and lawful protest were the opposing scenarios presented to a federal jury in Las Vegas as the retrial began for four men who bore assault-style weapons during a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up rancher Cliven Bundy’s cattle in April 2014.

Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre (MI’-ree) told jurors during openings on Monday that evidence will show the gunmen used what he called “the working end of a rifle barrel” to bend the law to their will.

Myhre says jurors should focus on conspiracy, assault on a federal agent, weapon and other charges.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that defense attorney Richard Tanasi cast the men as individuals who stood for what they believe against the U.S. government.

Trial is expected to take several weeks.

