Rhode Island man killed in rollover crash on I-495

FRANKLIN, Mass. (AP) — State police say a Rhode Island man has died after his car crashed and rolled over onto a highway median in Massachusetts.

Police say the 24-year-old man was driving northbound on Interstate 495 in Franklin Saturday morning when he lost control of the car. The vehicle hit an electronic traffic sign before rolling over.

The Providence, Rhode Island, man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

