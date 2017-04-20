LANCASTER, MA (WHDH) - A clean-up crew is working to re-open a road in Lancaster after a truck towing a vehicle struck a bridge.

Lancaster Police posted photos of the incident on the department’s Facebook page.

Police say Bolton Road is closed in the area of a railroad bridge.

According to police, a truck towing a vehicle struck the railroad bridge, losing the towed vehicle in the process.

Images showed the towed vehicle, a red car, strewn across the road and with heavy damage.

More photos of the incident are below:

