Scituate expecting some coastal flooding brought on by high tides from Hurricane Jose

SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - Starting Tuesday night, Scituate is expecting some coastal flooding through Thursday during high tides brought on by Hurricane Jose.

The Scituate Emergency Management Agency is continuing to monitor the storm.

The harbormaster is asking all boaters to make sure their vessels are secure, and says if you plan on going out, Tuesday is likely your last chance because Wednesday will be too dangerous.

The town is telling people to make sure all furniture is secure.

They’re also remind people to take pictures of their home before the storm hits and to make sure important documents are in a safe place.

People are also encouraged to stock up on food, water and fuel.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)