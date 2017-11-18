Seabrook, NH Police searching for suspect in connection to damaging the Seabrook School

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) — Seabrook, New Hampshire Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who was caught on surveillance damaging the Seabrook School.
The incident happened overnight on Thursday and Friday.
Police said the suspect is wanted for questioning in connection to criminal mischief.
Officials found a bloodied and broken window on Friday morning when they arrived at the school.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Seabrook, NH Police immediately.
This is an ongoing investigation.
