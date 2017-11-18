Seabrook, NH Police searching for suspect in connection to damaging the Seabrook School

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) — Seabrook, New Hampshire Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who was caught on surveillance damaging the Seabrook School.

The incident happened overnight on Thursday and Friday.

Police said the suspect is wanted for questioning in connection to criminal mischief.

Officials found a bloodied and broken window on Friday morning when they arrived at the school.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Seabrook, NH Police immediately.

This is an ongoing investigation.

#SeabrookNHPD is requesting help from the public in ID'ing the male subject in these photos. Wanted for ?ing regarding criminal mischief to the Seabrook School. Call Det John Mounsey or Det Sgt Dan Lawrence at the Seabrook PD 603-474-5200 (case #17-668-OF). @HamptonNHCrime pic.twitter.com/qeo1N7WUkR — Seabrook Police Dept (@SeabrookPolice) November 17, 2017

