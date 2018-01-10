Second Massachusetts worker dies while clearing snow

(WHDH) — Massachusetts officials say a second worker died Monday due to snow removal stress while on the job.

David Jones, 61, died after clearing snow for the Douglas Public School district, according to the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health.

Jones’ death marked the second snow-related death in less than four days in the Bay State.

On Jan. 5, Gordon Van Russell collapsed and died while shoveling snow for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority in Arlington.

“This is very sad news for both families,” said Jodi Sugerman-Brozan, Executive Director of MassCOSH. “All employers should have conversations with employees involved in snow removal to take frequent breaks to avoid overtaxing their bodies given how related this work and heart failure are.”

