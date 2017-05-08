Section of Route 1 closed after pedestrian struck by tractor-trailer, police say

WALPOLE, MA (WHDH) - A section of Route 1 in Walpole has been shut down after police say a pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Authorities responded around 5 p.m. on Monday to the southbound side of the highway near Coney Street and found a person that had been hit.

The pedestrian was taken to Boston hospital via medical helicopter.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

The Massachusetts State Police are at the scene and investigating.

No additional details were immediately available.

