Section of Route 9 closed after serious crash

SPENCER, MA (WHDH) — Fire officials say a section of Route 9 in Spencer has been shut down due to a “serious” crash.

The crash happened Monday afternoon at Olde Main Street just before 4:30 p.m.

A photo shared by the Spencer Fire Department showed a smoke billowing from a truck that had went off the highway.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.

