Sen. Markey faults Trump for targeting fuel efficiency rules

BOSTON (AP) – Sen. Edward Markey isn’t happy with President Donald Trump’s decision to re-examine federal requirements governing the fuel efficiency of cars and trucks.

Trump says the Obama-era environmental regulations are stifling economic growth.

Markey said Wednesday that withdrawing the fuel efficiency standards will force families to pay more at the pump.

He said rolling back the regulations would also cause uncertainty for the auto industry and threaten economic and employment gains automakers have made in recent years.

The Massachusetts Democrat is a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

The Environmental Protection Agency under Obama promulgated a rule for cars and trucks requiring a fleet-wide average of 36 mpg in real-world driving by 2025.

Trump’s decision requires the EPA to determine by April 2018 if the standards are appropriate.

