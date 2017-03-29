Sen. Warren asking which ethics rules apply to Ivanka Trump

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants to know how Ivanka Trump plans to comply with federal ethics rules.

President Donald Trump’s daughter will have security clearance, a West Wing office and the ear of her father, but won’t be called an employee. That would trigger transparency and ethical provisions, including a law prohibiting conflicts of interest.

The Massachusetts Democrat sent a letter to the Office of Government Ethics on Wednesday asking them to determine which ethics rules apply to Ivanka Trump.

Warren also wants to know which disclosures Ivanka Trump will be required to make to demonstrate compliance and whether her compliance will be monitored and enforced.

Ivanka Trump has pledged to voluntarily comply with all ethics rules that apply to employees.

Democratic Delaware Sen. Tom Carper also signed the letter.

