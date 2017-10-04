Sisters of Vegas shooting victim thank blood donors

LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — Two sisters of a woman killed in the shooting at a Las Vegas country music concert visited a Las Vegas blood bank Wednesday to thank the crowds of donors.

Amber Harton and Hollie Brown lost their sister, Dana Gardner. They said they are still trying to comprehend what happened.

“There’s nothing, nothing anybody could say to make sense of this,” said Brown.

People have been waiting in long lines to donate blood and some centers have even had to turn people away because of the overwhelming amount of donations.

