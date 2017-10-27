Sources: Suspect accused of threatening MBTA bus driver with gun

REVERE, Mass. (WHDH) — Sources tell 7News a man was arrested in Revere after allegedly threatening an MBTA bus driver with a gun.

Sources said the suspect took off after making the threat and buried the gun under some gravel in a movie theater’s parking lot. A police dog allegedly found the gun and the suspect now faces several charges.

Sources said the bus driver was not hurt.

