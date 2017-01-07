South Shore braces for winter storm

HULL, MA (WHDH) - High winds and snow are hitting South Shore communities hard, where residents are prepared for the winter storm.

Plow drivers loaded up on sand and salt to clear the roads, expecting the job to take awhile.

“It should be a long night but everyone’s getting ready,” said plow operator Kevin Stanley. “We heard the tides aren’t gonna be too bad so that’s a big help and we’ll just keep plugging away and doing what we do.”

At least 9 inches of snow has fallen in Hull and more is expected before the storm tapers off after midnight.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)