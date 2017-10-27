WALPOLE, MA (WHDH) - He’s a star of the small screen who has also enjoyed several Hollywood moments. So when actor Shemar Moore decided to explore his next big screen movie deal, he turned to his fans for help.

“I hope you will consider being an investor in a movie I’m doing,” says Shemar Moore on a video.

Moore posted his pitch for “The Bounce Back” on crowdfunding web site Indiegogo.com back in 2013. Fans would donate toward the goal of $500,000 and in return get gifts like t-shirts.

“It seemed like he appreciated his fans and he seems like a nice guy,” said Cheryl Gilson after seeing the video. She wanted to be a part of the movie magic.

“I found the one that you could go and hang out with him; watch an episode of Criminal Minds,” said Gilson.

Gilson spent $400 for the viewing party that was supposed to happen in October 2014.

As the date approached, she emailed the promotion company looking for an update.

“They kept saying we are getting there – it’s, you know, taking a little longer than we thought, but we promise we are going to make good on all of these,” Gilson told Solve it 7.

Gilson kept waiting and waiting even after “The Bounce Back” debuted in theaters in December of last year.

“I was never going to see that money again,” Gilson said.

Out of options – and about 4 years after handing over her $400 – Gilson knew she needed help.

“I had seen a recent episode you did and I said you know what?” Gilson thought, “let’s give it a try.”

We reached out to one of the movie’s producers. He told us that a series of unexpected problems caused them to fall behind in fulfilling obligations to those who donated money, like Gilson. He stressed that Shemar Moore was not to blame.

It was the group in charge of delivering the good that dropped the ball, but he promised to make things right.

A few days later, the money was back in her account.

“Thank you,” Gilson exclaimed. “I wouldn’t have gotten my money back if it wasn’t for Solve It 7”.

Do you have a problem you need solved? Give us a call at 617-367-7777 or send us an email to Solveit7@WHDH.com

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)