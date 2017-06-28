State police: Kidnapped toddler found safe in Lynn, father in custody

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — A missing three-year-old boy has been found safe in Lynn after he was kidnapped from his home Wednesday morning by his father, Massachusetts State Police say.

Authorities launched a massive search for Rosba Taylor, 25, after police say he assaulted the child’s mother at a home on Algonquin Terrace in Plymouth around 9 a.m. They say Taylor then kidnapped the child and fled north in an SUV.

Taylor was found on State Street after police spotted his green Jeep Cherokee, which had a broken windshield and Cape Cod plates. He was taken into custody.

An amber alert was not issued because authorities say the incident did not meet usual criteria needed to warrant one.

Taylor will be booked in Lynn and returned to Plymouth to face charges.

The incident is under investigation.

