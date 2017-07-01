Stolen trike in Dennis Port has been found

Dennis Police say there was a trike reported stolen on Friday that has been recovered.

Authorities say a woman biking on the Cape Cod Trail in Orleans saw the trike which was pushed off to the side of the path.

Officers confirmed the trike was the one reported missing and returned it to the rightful owner.

Before the officers left the owner’s house, she was said to be riding her trike again.

