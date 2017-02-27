Stoneham High School junior killed in car crash

STONEHAM, MA (WHDH) - A junior at Stoneham High School killed in a car crash over the weekend was mourned Monday by both her school and the nursing home where she worked.

Sydney Coiro, 16, was killed early Sunday morning after police said her SUV crashed and rolled over along Pond Street at around 12:45 a.m. She was found dead on the scene.

Coiro moved into the Stoneham district when she was in ninth grade. “During the short time that she was with us at Stoneham High School, she had touched many of us with her genuine smile and warmth,” said Stoneham High School Principal Donna Cargill. Grief counselors were available for students at the high school Monday.

At the Bear Hill Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, flowers and a photo of Coiro were on display in the chapel. Coiro worked at the nursing home in food services.

“Very popular amongst her co-workers,” said Bill Ring. “Just a shining star who will be missed very, very much.”

Coiro’s bosses at Bear Hill said she was a hard worker who came in early every day. She hoped to become a nurse and her bosses said she worked well with her co-workers and the home’s residents.

“She brought a ray of light every time she walked into the kitchen,” said Food Services Supervisor Randy McQuilkin. “You could be having the worst day and she’d come in with some crazy story or just something that made you laugh and get everyone in the kitchen involved in it and lighten the mood.”

Ring said the nursing home hopes to start a nursing scholarship in Coiro’s name to help future students.

