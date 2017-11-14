(WHDH) — The holiday season is upon us and families will soon sit down for Thanksgiving dinner.

As everyone eats away, Stove Top wants to help expand your wardrobe.

“The solution is here! Introducing Stove Top Thanksgiving dinner pants! This is the stuff Thanksgiving is made of and the perfect way to enjoy Thanksgiving in comfort and style,” the company’s ad says.

These unisex pants feature an elastic waistband with an image of stuffing placed high to fit over your belly.

The pants cost about $20 and are around until supplies last.

Stove Top is donating $10,000 of the proceeds to the Feeding America charity.

