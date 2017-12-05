Street closed for cleanup after massive fuel spill in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and Hazmat teams are on the scene of a fuel spill in Boston.

Emergency crews responded to 112 Southampton St. following reports of a large fuel spill.

Authorities say that more than 100 gallons of fuel have spilled, leading to a road closure of a part of Hampton Street.

There are no immediate reports of any injuries.

