Strong winds cancel cycling event in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (WHDH) — A cycling event in South Africa was canceled due to strong winds that blew through the course.

Cyclists could be seen trying to fight through the powerful gusts and nearly getting blown over. The winds topped nearly 60 miles per hour.

Witnesses said cellphones and even portable toilets were flying around the cycling course because of the winds.

