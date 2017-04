Sometimes in high school you need to get a little creative.

One student claims he used a tortoise to help him cheat on a test.

The student posted pictures to Twitter saying, “this turtle is the only reason I’m passing bio.”

Taped to the under side of the creature is a sheet featuring answers to a multiple choice quiz.

