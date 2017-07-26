Suspect sought after teenager shot in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police say they are searching for suspects after a 14-year-old was shot outside his home in Worcester overnight.

According to officials, the boy was standing outside his home near the intersection of Burncoat Street and Lincoln Street just after 3 a.m.

The victim told police that a vehicle drove by and he was shot in the leg, just above the ankle. He was taken to the hospital. There is no immediate word on his condition.

Worcester Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Worcester Police.

