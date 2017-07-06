‘Suspicious truck’ prompts evacuations at Hanscom Air Force Base

BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Officials say a ‘response action’ plan has been put into place Thursday morning at Bedford’s Hanscom Air Force Base after the screening of a ‘suspicious truck’ found “potentially hazardous materials,” officials say.

The base announced a temporary closure of the Vandenberg Gate, on Route 2A, and has evacuated nearby base facilities.

A state police bomb squad has been called to the scene to investigate. An air wing has also been called in.

No injuries have been reported. Emergency crews are on the scene.

Portions of the base extend into the adjoining towns of Concord and Lincoln.

All news helicopters have been ordered to vacate air space over the base due to security concerns.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

