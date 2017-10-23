Taco Bell now selling Kit Kat-stuffed quesadillas

(WHDH) — Fast food giant Taco Bell is now offering one of the strangest edible creations ever created.

The restaurant chain’s new quesadilla does not come stuffed with cheese, chicken or beef. It’s new concotion comes stuffed with Kit Kats.

A company rep told Business Insider that Chocoladillas are being sold only in Wisconsin at this time. They go for $1.

Chocoladillas have been sold in several countries abroad in the past, including the United Kingdom.

It’s not clear if Taco Bell plans to expand the offer to other states.

Went back for proof. Taco Bell Kit Kat Quesadilla. So now there’s something online about it. pic.twitter.com/MZNDwS0ESF — Paul Kratt (@Sappharad) October 10, 2017

