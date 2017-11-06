Target, Sears, Kmart reveal top Black Friday deals

(WHDH) — Target, Sears and Kmart have announced their top deals for Black Friday!

The company says it will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and then close at midnight local time. Stores will then reopen at 6 a.m. local time on Friday until 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight local time.

Target says they will once again have designated team members serving as line service ambassadors to direct guests, answer questions and distribute tickets for select doorbusters.

View the deals below:

13 TVs under $300 and the lowest price ever on a 55” TV, Westinghouse 55” UHD TV for $249.99.

Lowest price ever on Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 consoles. Xbox One S 500GB console, $189.99 with a $25 Target GiftCard, giving guests $115 in total value (Reg. $279.99). Sony PlayStation 4 1TB console, $199.99, giving guests $100 in savings (Reg. $299.99).

Nearly 1,000 toys under $10 and 2,000 under $20, including the popular 3-foot stuffed bear (in stores only) and PAW Patrol Mission Cruiser playset.

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Stand Mixer, $249.99, giving guests $100 in savings (Reg. $349.99).

Buy one, get one 50 percent off on hundreds of beauty gift sets—the most beauty sets the retailer has ever offered on sale.

Some of the lowest prices of the season on brands like A New Day and Goodfellow & Co, with sweaters and fleeces for the family starting at just $10.

Both Sears and Kmart will open their doors on Thanksgiving. According to a news release, most Kmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving before reopening on Black Friday at 6 a.m.

Most Sears stores will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving before reopening at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Sears and Kmart both posted holiday circulars on Tuesday.

View some top deals at Kmart below:

Select board games for $4.99.

Select Barbie dolls for $1.99.

Queen or King 1,000 thread count sheet set for $19.99.

Small kitchen appliances for $4.99 and $9.99.

Select DVDs for $7.99.

Skullcandy Uproar Bluetooth on-ear headphones for $24.99 plus earn $5 cash back.

View some top deals at Kmart below:

R1893 and Roebuck & Co. jeans for $9.99, regular price $39.

Kenmore Elite Refrigerator for $999.99, more than 50% off regular price. Other appliances also are on sale.

7-foot Alpine Balsam fir Christmas tree for $39.99.

80% off gold jewelry.

Up to 50% off tools.

NordicTrack Elite 10.9 elliptical for $599, a $1,000 discount from the regular price.

Sears and Kmart are offering also offering a store loyalty program this year called “Shop Your Way rewards.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)