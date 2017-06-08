Tiny pooch chases burglar from home

Who says you need a large dog to protect your home?

Footage released by the Arlington Police Department shows a tiny, snippy pooch scare off a “would-be” burglar from a home in Texas.

Police say the suspect kicked in the front door of a home on Brookfield Drive and was then greeted by unrelenting barks.

The dog, a Chihuahua named Sadie, “spooked” and chased away the man, who police described as 5 feet 11 inches and 225 pounds.

Authorities are searching for the suspect and are hailing the pooch a hero.

Video credit: Arlington Police Department

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)