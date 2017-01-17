Tom Brady lands on Sports Illustrated cover ahead of AFC Championship game

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady will appear on the cover of this week’s national issue of Sports Illustrated ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the issue, SI senior writer Tim Layden explores the bond Brady shares with his current band of receivers and the many others that he has played with in past seasons. The issue’s cover line reads, “The Brady Connection: His Arm. His Mind. His Heart. (The QB Only his Receivers See).”

Layden spoke with some of Brady’s favorite targets including, Wes Welker, Chris Hogan, Troy Brown and Julian Edelman.

“He made me way better than I was,” Welker told Layden in the issue.

Ex-Patriots players Jabar Gaffney and Kevin Faulk also shared their thoughts on Brady in the issue.

The issue also includes an interview with Brady’s college roommate, Aaaron Shea. Shea recalled the many mornings in which Brady would depart before sunrise to run stairs at Michigan’s stadium.

The issue hits newsstands on Thursday.

