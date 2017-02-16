Town-by-town snow totals in New England: Feb. 15-16

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts didn’t see anything close to its northern neighbors, but some towns got enough snow to make for a slick commute Thursday morning.

A winter storm Wednesday dumped more than a foot of wet, heavy snow on parts of Maine and New Hampshire, pushing totals over the last 10 days to more than three feet in some areas.

Here’s a look at some town-by-town snowfall totals in Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service:

Ipswich: 4.5″

Rockport: 4.5″

East Boxford: 4.5″

Gloucester: 4.5″

Topsfield: 4″

Haverhill: 4″

Savoy: 3.2″

North Reading: 3″

Milton: 2.6″

Tyngsboro: 2.3″

Clarksburg: 2.2″

Concord: 2.2″

Lexington: 2″

Dracut: 2″

Lynn: 2″

Plymouth: 1.2″

Taunton: 1.1″

Cedarville: 1″

Millis: 1″

Fitchburg: 1″

Malden: 1″

Pepperell: 1″

Hyannis: 0.5″

Abington: 0.5″

Framingham: 0.5″

Acushnet: 0.4″

In Maine, many areas saw over a foot of snow. The maps below show the wide range of snowfall totals:

Still plenty of reports to process, but here is an early map showing some totals. Help us fill in the gaps! pic.twitter.com/N4b7WjUzLQ — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) February 16, 2017

The recent series of snowstorms has brought more than 50 inches of snow to some towns in western Maine. Some parts of New Hampshire have seen more 30 inches.

Huge snowpack in western Maine. Some towns with over 50" of snow of the ground! pic.twitter.com/Vsf7175lIg — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 16, 2017

