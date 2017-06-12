Town of Belmont experiencing widespread power outage

BELMONT, MA (WHDH) - The town of Belmont is experiencing a “widespread” power outage affecting many residents.

According to the Belmont Police department, a widespread town power outage is impacting the area.

Belmont Light has been made aware of the issue and posted an update on Twitter that they are working to restore power “as soon as possible.” No information on the cause of the outage was provided.

Belmont Police ask residents not to call 9-1-1 unless of an emergency.

