LEXINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A tractor trailer hit an overpass in Lexington on Thursday morning.

Officials say the truck was carrying cargo that spilled all over the road.

There were large steel objects that were scattered throughout the road.

Police cleared the road and are not investigating the cause of the accident.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)