PROVIDENCE, RI (AP) - Hazardous materials crews responded to a train derailment in Providence.

The train was carrying 30,000 gallons of ethanol, the dangerous and highly flammable liquid.

Officials say nothing leaked from the train.

No injuries have been reported.

