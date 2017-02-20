Truck breaks through ice, plane flips on Lake Winnipesaukee

ALTON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers had a busy afternoon on Lake Winnipesaukee, where a truck broke through the ice and a plane crashed trying to take off from an ice runway.

It happened Sunday in Alton. First, officers helped a New Durham man whose pickup truck ended up partially submerged as he tried to remove a bob house from the lake.

During that investigation, they saw a plan land upside down after trying to take off from the Alton Bay runway. Both the pilot and passenger were trapped in the cockpit. Bystanders lifted the tail of the plane, while conservation officers broke the glass of the cockpit.

The pilot suffered minor injuries.

