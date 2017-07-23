Two 19-year-old NH men crashed Corvette into tree, alcohol and speed were factors

New Hampshire State Police said two 19-year-old men had serious injuries after they crashed their 1977 Corvette into a tree on Route 123 in Walpole, NH on Saturday.

The alleged crash happened around 3:43 pm near the Walpole Transfer Station.

Authorities say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The driver, Raymond Gosetti of Langdon, NH, was taken to Cheshire Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

His passenger, Zachary Ledrew of Walpole, NH, was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Gosetti was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. He was released on personal recognizance bail, pending arraignment.

Anyone with information is asked to call NH State Police.

This investigation is ongoing.

