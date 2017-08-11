Two MBTA officials fired after refusing to let blind man through gates

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials said two employees have been fired after refusing to let a blind man through the gates at the Chinatown station.

The MBTA said the man tried following other passengers through the gates without using a T-pass.

Officials said the workers “physically confronted” the man and are also accused of throwing his walking stick.

In a statement, the MBTA said they are deeply saddened by the actions of the employees.

The interim MBTA GM, Steve Poftak, said, “The MBTA is deeply saddened by the contractors’ completely unacceptable behavior and the T moved immediately to ensure these individuals were terminated. Additionally, the MBTA has ordered mandatory re-training for all of the company’s personnel who interact with MBTA customers and will closely monitor the process as it moves forward.”

