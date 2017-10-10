Two men killed after shots fired into car in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD (WHDH) - Authorities say two men man have died after a shooting early Tuesday morning when several gunshots were fired into a car in New Bedford.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to 200 Central Avenue for a report of shots fired at a car and found a 2001 Honda Accord angled up against a parked car on the south side of the street, according to police.

A 27-year-old Taunton man sitting in the driver’s seat was found dead when crews arrived at the scene. That victim has been identified as Stephen Bodden.

A 28-year-old New Bedford man in the passenger seat was was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he later died. That victim has not yet been identified.

No arrests have been made. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is leading an “extremely active” investigation.

