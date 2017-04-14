United Airlines passenger allegedly stung by scorpion

Another potential problem for United Airlines after a passenger claims he was stung by a scorpion.

The passenger says the scorpion stung him while he was flying from Houston to Canada.

Flight attendants eventually flushed it down the toilet.

The passenger is doing okay and his wife said United offered him compensation for the incident.

Watch the video above to hear from the victim.

