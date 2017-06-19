UPS adds new fee up to $1 for holiday-season deliveries

United Parcel Service Inc. said Monday it will add 27 cents for residential deliveries from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2 and Dec. 17-23. UPS will add a fee of between 81 cents and 97 cents to overnight, second- or third-day deliveries for residential deliveries Dec. 17-23.

It will also add new fees for oversized packages from Nov. 19 through Dec. 23 on top of regular surcharges and a peak surcharge on some international air-shipping routes.

During peak shipping season the Atlanta company adds airplane and truck cargo capacity, often at higher short-term rates, and hires additional seasonal employees.