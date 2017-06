TACOMA, Wash. (CNN) – The world’s largest rubber duck was towed into a port in Tacoma, Washington on Friday.

The so-called “Mama Duck” weighs 15-tons and is six stories high.

“Mama Duck” will be displayed in the port during the sail ship festival that’s going on over the weekend.

(Copyright (c) 2017 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)