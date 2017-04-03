Victim in Tewksbury carjacking incident speaks out

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Police say a woman was carjacked while pumping gas at a Tewksbury gas station on Saturday.

The incident happened at the Mobil K gas station on Andover Street. An employee inside the gas station said the woman came inside and asked to call 911.

The employee said the woman was dragged a short distance.

Just one station spoke with the victim of the carjacking.

The woman, Zoila Peguero, was in town for a funeral and was refueling for her trip back to New Jersey.

“He just opened the door of the car and got inside, and I said ‘what are you doing?’” said Peguero. “…I started putting gas all over the car,” she added.

She thought the man was an employee. She used the gas hose to defend herself.

Peguero said the man told her to stop.

“I said ‘No, I need my car. I want to get home, please don’t take the car,’” she said.

Instead of climbing out, the man hit the gas pedal. Peguero held onto the door of the SUV.

Police say they found the stolen car, a red Mazda, in Lowell, not long after the carjacking. The suspect ditched it in a driveway but took off with her purse.

Police say they have issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old William Tighe.

Tewksbury Police told 7News in a tweet that Tighe used to live in Tewksbury and is from Somerville, but does not have a consistent address. They said he has ties to Lowell.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)