LITTLETON, Mass. (AP) — A vigil will be held for a bull that was shot and killed after it escaped from a Massachusetts livestock auction.

Animal advocacy nonprofit Boston Animal Save says it will honor the bull Tuesday evening in Littleton.

The bull escaped the Farmer’s Livestock Auction and Market Exchange on Aug. 15. Police say the bull had been roaming the area for several days and was heading back toward a busy road last Sunday when an officer, concerned for the safety of drivers, fired two shots.

The animal’s owner arrived and fired a fatal shot after determining it was suffering and could not be saved.

National farm animal protection group Farm Sanctuary called the animal’s death a “senseless killing.”

