Wake held for Falmouth H.S. student killed in car crash

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A wake was held for one of the two Falmouth High School students killed in a car crash last week.

A long line could be seen waiting to go inside the church for Owen Higgins’ wake.

Higgins and his best friend James Lavin died last week after Lavin’s car veered off the road and hit a tree. The two were heading home from hockey practice. Higgins and Lavin were also members of the school’s football team.

Around $100,000 was raised to help both families with their funeral expenses. Lavin’s funeral was held on Tuesday and Higgins will be laid to rest after his funeral on Friday.

