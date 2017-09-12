Water main breaks in Charlestown, Wellesley impacts commutes

(WHDH) — Two water main breaks Tuesday morning have the potential to snarl the morning commute for drivers.

In Charlestown, a water main break in the area of 500 Rutherford Ave closed the road just south of the traffic circle at the Sullivan Square Orange Line station.

A Boston school bus lot has been affected by the road closures due to water main break. Police are helping buses get out.

For those looking to avoid the area, a suggested alternative route is to stay on Interstate 93 to Government Center exit and take Washington Street back into Charlestown. Taking the T could also help you avoid any traffic.

#BREAKING Water main break in terrible spot for a-m commute. Rutherford Ave closed just south of traffic circle at Sullivan Sq T. #7News pic.twitter.com/b0Qd2BPAJn — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) September 12, 2017

In Wellesley, a water main break on Route 9 eastbound could have a significant impact on roads in the area. The incident happened just before Route 95/128.

According to Wellesley Police, the right lane could stay closed through portions of the morning commute, and drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

The water main break originally closed the ramp from 9 eastbound to 128 southbound, but this has since been reopened.

#WPD Rt. 9 east update: Road is now fully opened to 2 lanes and ramp to Rt 95 south is open. Major delays Rt 9 eastbound (back to Rt 16) — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) September 12, 2017

