Watermain break floods streets in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MA (WHDH) - A watermain break left streets, basements and backyards flooded in Stoneham on Saturday.

The break sent water flowing down North and George streets in Stoneham. Homeowner Matt Andrade described it as a “whole wall of water.” As crews shut the pipe down so it could be repaired, residents went to work cleaning up their yards and basements.

Andrade said the water went all the way around his house and through his back door, flooding his basement.

Officials said the broken watermain was a cast iron pipe installed back in 1954. It was scheduled to be replaced in April.

