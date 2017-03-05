MIAMI (WSVN) – According to the Florida Forest Service, a 670-acre fire has engulfed both the north and south sides of Southwest Eighth Street in Miami from 137th Avenue to Krome Avenue, beginning at around 1 p.m.

The fire jumped Krome Avenue at around 2 p.m. and was threatening surrounding structures, according to Florida Forest Service – Everglades.

12 fire rescue units were on the site as of 2 p.m. At this point the fire encompassed several square miles.Officials explained that the high winds were making the fire difficult to control. At around 5 p.m., officials closed Eighth Street from 137th Avenue to 177th Avenue. Officials advised drivers to use caution along Tamiami Trail (US-41) because smoke plumes pushed west. Due to the Southwest Eighth Street road closure, residents are asked to use Southwest 10th and Southwest 16th Streets as alternate routes until further notice. At 6 p.m., it was unclear how much of the fire had been contained.

