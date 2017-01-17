Wintry mix brings snow, rain to New England

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - A wintry mix of messy weather came to New England Tuesday evening with snow and rain falling across the region.

While coastal regions got mostly rain, areas further north and west got sleet and even some snow. In Fitchburg, around half an inch of wet snow fell, coating the pavement.

Plows were out in full force Tuesday evening, clearing the roads where snow and sleet fell.

